GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 233,571 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,443 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $8,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of GSK by 2,816.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.50. 4,048,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,498,257. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $43.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.65.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 57.61%.

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.