Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.46

Shares of Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.46 and traded as high as $1.54. Gulf Resources shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 41,149 shares.

Gulf Resources Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gulf Resources stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned about 0.60% of Gulf Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Bromine, Crude salt, Chemical products, and Natural gas segments. It also provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

