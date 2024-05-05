HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.17.

HQY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on HealthEquity from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price target on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BTIG Research increased their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.

In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $2,694,784.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,106,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $2,694,784.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,106,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $199,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,322 shares of company stock worth $5,682,895 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after acquiring an additional 17,317 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,377,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HQY stock opened at $78.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 122.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.65.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

