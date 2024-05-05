Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) PT Raised to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.50 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HTGC

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:HTGC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,369,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,423. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.86 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 69.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hercules Capital

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.