Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33, RTT News reports. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Hershey updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.590-9.590 EPS.

Hershey Stock Up 1.0 %

HSY traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.92. 3,396,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,441. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $275.89. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.76.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total value of $278,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,196,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

