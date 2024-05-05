Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Acquires 3,935 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 271.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 116,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 85,331 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 505,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,887,000 after acquiring an additional 128,294 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

Read Our Latest Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.41. The company has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.