Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Decreases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,286 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.82 on Friday, reaching $73.11. The stock had a trading volume of 22,153,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,042,146. The stock has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $108.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.84.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.09.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

