Hovde Group Trims Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Target Price to $63.00

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Hovde Group from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CUBI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CUBI traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $48.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,474. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.67. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $60.09.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $181.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,904,470.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 666 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $36,097.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,904,470.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,254,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 91,311 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 46,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

