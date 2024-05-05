Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Buys £26,220 in Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Vanda Murray bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 874 ($10.98) per share, with a total value of £26,220 ($32,935.56).

Howden Joinery Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of LON:HWDN opened at GBX 872 ($10.95) on Friday. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 605 ($7.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 910 ($11.43). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 865.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 788.21. The company has a market cap of £4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,895.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88.

Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a GBX 16.20 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4,565.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWDN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.56) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 865 ($10.87) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($11.68) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 670 ($8.42) to GBX 680 ($8.54) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,010 ($12.69) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howden Joinery Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 856.43 ($10.76).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

