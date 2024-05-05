Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Buys £26,220 in Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Vanda Murray bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 874 ($10.98) per share, with a total value of £26,220 ($32,935.56).
Howden Joinery Group Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of LON:HWDN opened at GBX 872 ($10.95) on Friday. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 605 ($7.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 910 ($11.43). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 865.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 788.21. The company has a market cap of £4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,895.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88.
Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a GBX 16.20 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4,565.22%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on HWDN
Howden Joinery Group Company Profile
Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Howden Joinery Group
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- What are earnings reports?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.