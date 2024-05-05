Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.57-0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.825-1.845 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.31-2.39 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HWM. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.77.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,147,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,927. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.97. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.47.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

