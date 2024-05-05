H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,680,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,515 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.17% of H&R Block worth $81,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in H&R Block by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in H&R Block by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $4,228,172.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 755,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,171,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRB traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.53. 668,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,496. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $52.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.69.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.45 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 227.22% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

