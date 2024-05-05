Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Hudson Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Hudson Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HDSN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.13. 1,091,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Technologies has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $15.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.49.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $65.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,383,000. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 995,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,234,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the third quarter worth about $4,572,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 83.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 318,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 144,682 shares during the period. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

