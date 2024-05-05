i3 Energy (OTCMKTS:ITEEF) Shares Down 7.8%

i3 Energy Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEEF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 55,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 59,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

i3 Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13.

i3 Energy Company Profile

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company owns interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 75% interest in the 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. It also owns working interest in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play properties.

