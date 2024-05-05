IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) PT Raised to $98.00

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IDA. Guggenheim cut IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet cut IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IDACORP from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on IDACORP from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

IDA stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.20. 480,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,427. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.55. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $112.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $448.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.21 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 14.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in IDACORP during the first quarter worth $41,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IDACORP by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

