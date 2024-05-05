Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 476.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $73.21. 290,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,957. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $76.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.