Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,927.7% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.02. The company had a trading volume of 710,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,192. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.60.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

