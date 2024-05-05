Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,911,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,375. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $236.47. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

