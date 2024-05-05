Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 340.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 224.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLIC traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $47.00. 535,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,442. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.22. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.20 and a 52 week high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.19). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.23%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLIC. TheStreet cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $429,515.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

