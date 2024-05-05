Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.0% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,101,000 after purchasing an additional 36,544 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 847,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,618,000 after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 773,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,943,000 after purchasing an additional 21,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 763,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,186 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,535. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $262.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.50 and its 200-day moving average is $236.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.