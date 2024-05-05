Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,229 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Barclays decreased their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock traded up $9.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $486.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,833,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,603. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $561.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $217.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $331.89 and a 52-week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

