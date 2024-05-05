Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in H&R Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $4,228,172.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,171,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block Trading Down 1.0 %

HRB stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.53. The company had a trading volume of 668,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,496. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average of $46.56. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $52.90.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.31. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 227.22%. The business had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRB shares. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on H&R Block

About H&R Block

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.