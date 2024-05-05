Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.14. 207,832 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.73 and its 200 day moving average is $96.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

