Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $661,000 Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 7,616.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $626,296.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James E. Evans sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.64, for a total value of $292,527.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,546,049.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $626,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,843 shares of company stock worth $1,854,746. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

American Financial Group stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.41. The company had a trading volume of 246,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.98 and a 200-day moving average of $121.15. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.22 and a 52 week high of $137.71.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

