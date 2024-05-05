Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $838,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

EFA traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $78.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,055,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,731,221. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $80.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

