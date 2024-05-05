Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 267 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,455,000 after buying an additional 50,001 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,433,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,266,000 after purchasing an additional 216,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,244,000 after buying an additional 112,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 425,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,567,000 after buying an additional 9,634 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total transaction of $2,351,269.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,426,285.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total transaction of $3,951,231.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,486.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total transaction of $2,351,269.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,426,285.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,614 shares of company stock worth $13,739,345. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on FIX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock traded up $7.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $315.03. 363,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,743. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.20. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.45 and a 1 year high of $335.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $308.87 and its 200 day moving average is $239.97.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 9.90%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

