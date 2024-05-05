Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 511 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,214.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 110.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

IOO stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $89.44. 92,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,136. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $89.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.98.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.