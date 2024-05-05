Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Trims Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 96,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,820,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SYK traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $328.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,589,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,127. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41. The company has a market cap of $125.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $346.99 and a 200 day moving average of $317.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

