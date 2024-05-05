IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IMAX were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IMAX by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,396,000 after purchasing an additional 95,182 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in IMAX by 33.8% during the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 392,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after buying an additional 99,163 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,118,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IMAX by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 264,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 37,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IMAX by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 166,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 29,277 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at IMAX

In related news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 25,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $421,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 138,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,057.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IMAX news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 6,130 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $104,516.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,269 shares in the company, valued at $720,686.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Lister sold 25,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $421,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 138,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,057.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMAX. StockNews.com cut IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on IMAX from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IMAX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

IMAX Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $16.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.28 million, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. IMAX Co. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $20.70.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $79.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.13%. Analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

