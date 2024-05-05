Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.92.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IMCR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Immunocore from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Immunocore from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Immunocore stock opened at $60.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.92 and a beta of 0.92. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $76.98.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $70.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMCR. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Immunocore by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Immunocore during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunocore during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 26.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

