Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 686.63 ($8.62) and traded as high as GBX 768 ($9.65). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 763 ($9.58), with a volume of 230,595 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.19) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.06) price target on shares of Inchcape in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Inchcape Stock Up 0.1 %

Inchcape Increases Dividend

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 706.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 686.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,173.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a GBX 24.30 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Inchcape’s previous dividend of $9.60. Inchcape’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,230.77%.

Insider Activity at Inchcape

In other news, insider Duncan Tait acquired 9,590 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 622 ($7.81) per share, for a total transaction of £59,649.80 ($74,927.52). Also, insider Byron Elmer Grote acquired 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 637 ($8.00) per share, for a total transaction of £44,590 ($56,010.55). 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

