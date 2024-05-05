Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
Independence Contract Drilling Stock Down 2.8 %
ICD traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,967. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15. Independence Contract Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.23. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $46.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Independence Contract Drilling
About Independence Contract Drilling
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Independence Contract Drilling
- Stock Average Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.