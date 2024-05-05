Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX) Shares Up 0.1%

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.53. Approximately 55,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 77,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 3,514.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 900,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 875,918 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,821,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,754,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,101,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,210,000.

About Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

