Informa (LON:INF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $776.54

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 776.54 ($9.75) and traded as high as GBX 817.80 ($10.27). Informa shares last traded at GBX 815.80 ($10.25), with a volume of 1,982,748 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 922 ($11.58) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.25) price target on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 865.33 ($10.87).

Informa Stock Up 1.4 %

Informa Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,263.20, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 812.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 777.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 12.20 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Informa’s previous dividend of $5.80. Informa’s dividend payout ratio is 7,200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Informa news, insider Gareth Wright sold 57,872 shares of Informa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.30), for a total transaction of £474,550.40 ($596,093.96). Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

