Insider Buying: Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Insider Purchases £100,112.16 in Stock

Pantheon International (LON:PIN – Get Free Report) insider Rahul Welde acquired 30,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.12) per share, with a total value of £100,112.16 ($125,753.25).
Pantheon International Price Performance
Shares of LON PIN opened at GBX 329.50 ($4.14) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3,295.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 37.81, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 322.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 310.51. Pantheon International has a twelve month low of GBX 245.08 ($3.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 336 ($4.22).
Pantheon International Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pantheon International
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.