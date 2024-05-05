Insider Buying: Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Insider Purchases £100,112.16 in Stock

Pantheon International (LON:PIN – Get Free Report) insider Rahul Welde acquired 30,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.12) per share, with a total value of £100,112.16 ($125,753.25).

Shares of LON PIN opened at GBX 329.50 ($4.14) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3,295.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 37.81, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 322.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 310.51. Pantheon International has a twelve month low of GBX 245.08 ($3.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 336 ($4.22).

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

