Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells $79,411.25 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,611,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Jon Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DexCom alerts:

On Thursday, March 28th, Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $367,464.96.

DexCom Stock Up 1.4 %

DexCom stock opened at $128.37 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 82.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in DexCom by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,898,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,296 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,058,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,868,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,136 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in DexCom by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,151,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,092 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in DexCom by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $732,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672,471 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of DexCom by 1.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,507,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $420,517,000 after purchasing an additional 73,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DexCom

About DexCom

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.