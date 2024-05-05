Insider Selling: FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CEO Sells $175,000.00 in Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,515,418.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mike Slessor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FormFactor alerts:

On Monday, April 1st, Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $183,760.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $173,520.00.

FormFactor Stock Up 4.3 %

FORM opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.52. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $54.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.49 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 2.29%. Equities research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in FormFactor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 30.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 3.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in FormFactor in the first quarter worth $28,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FORM

FormFactor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.