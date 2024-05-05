Insider Selling: Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Sells $1,593,300.80 in Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fortinet alerts:

On Friday, February 2nd, Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 5,061.85%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 220.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,847,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTNT

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.