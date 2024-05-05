Insider Selling: Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE) Director Sells $282,600.00 in Stock

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) Director Nassim Usman sold 20,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $282,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,636 shares in the company, valued at $23,116.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.50.

Get Gyre Therapeutics alerts:

Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Gyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.