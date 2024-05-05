Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) is Solano Wealth Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Solano Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 474,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,728 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for approximately 11.1% of Solano Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Solano Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 5.11% of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $18,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 263,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,228,000 after buying an additional 50,572 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 393.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 47,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 11,342 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:OMFS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.52. 18,499 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average is $35.97. The stock has a market cap of $364.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.1748 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

