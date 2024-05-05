IOTA (MIOTA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11.80 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 5th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $743.56 million and approximately $11.80 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002219 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,248,643,038 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.