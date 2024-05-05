IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRIX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,003. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.13). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 18.45% and a negative return on equity of 75.18%. The business had revenue of $12.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRIDEX

About IRIDEX

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IRIDEX stock. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its position in IRIDEX Co. ( NASDAQ:IRIX Free Report ) by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 306,282 shares during the quarter. IRIDEX comprises approximately 2.1% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 3.93% of IRIDEX worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

