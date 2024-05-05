Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.39-4.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.00-6.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.07 billion.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.32. 1,976,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.13 and a 200-day moving average of $69.92. Iron Mountain has a 52-week low of $52.81 and a 52-week high of $82.19.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 282.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 393.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $357,576.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,048,256.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $9,150,743.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,138,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $357,576.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,048,256.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,124 shares of company stock worth $12,563,361. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Further Reading

