iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.1% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $472,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,151,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.30. 4,960,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.04. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $82.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.57.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.2616 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

