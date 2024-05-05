iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Raised by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,603,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,092 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.0% of M&T Bank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,097,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.37. 6,621,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $115.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.85 and its 200 day moving average is $69.66.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

