iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is W Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

W Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.5% of W Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 83,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,891,000 after purchasing an additional 16,967 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 55,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,068,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 82,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,227,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 61,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,120,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $6.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $513.84. 3,003,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,734,856. The stock has a market cap of $443.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $514.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $483.84. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $405.54 and a one year high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

