iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lowered by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,596,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $6.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $513.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,003,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,734,856. The company has a market cap of $443.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $405.54 and a one year high of $527.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $514.48 and its 200-day moving average is $483.84.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

