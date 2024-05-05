iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Cut by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $6.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $513.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,003,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,734,856. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $405.54 and a 12 month high of $527.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $514.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $483.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

