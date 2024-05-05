iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IJR stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,723,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,316,280. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.16. The stock has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.84.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

