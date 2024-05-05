iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,015 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,354 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,140,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,016,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15,774.6% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 665,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,993,000 after purchasing an additional 660,955 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,723,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,316,280. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.16. The firm has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.84.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.