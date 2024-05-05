iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,901. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $115.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

